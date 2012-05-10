BRIEF-Invacare prices offering of $105 mln of convertible senior notes
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY May 10 Tracfone, the U.S. unit of America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionarie Carlos Slim, said on Thursday that it has made a deal to buy 100 percent of U.S. firm Simple Mobile.
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: