* Capex of $10 bln for next year, similar to 2012

* Portion of investment destined for cellphone subsidies

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, the top cellphone company in Latin America, expects to invest $10 billion next year in the continued expansion of its network, which stretches from Mexico to Argentina.

America Movil Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told an analyst conference call on Friday that the expected amount would be similar to that planned for 2012.

The company also operates in the United States and just recently purchased stakes in telecoms in Austria and the Netherlands.

A portion of America Movil's investment is destined to subsidies for smartphones, as customers dump their traditional handsets for more feature and application friendly handsets that consume more data.

While this helps the company keep ahead in trends and boost revenue, it also squeezes its profit margins.

"Next year and 2014 will be (also) important in terms of subsidies," Hajj said, suggesting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins will remain pressured for a while.

The company, which on Thursday posted a 67 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on the back of a surprisingly strong foreign exchange gain, is also upgrading its network in Mexico and other countries ahead the commercial launch of LTE services.

LTE, short for long-term evolution, is one of the latest wireless technologies for high-speed transmission of data to mobile devices.

According to Hajj, other international experiences have shown that customers switching to LTE tend to use 20 percent to 30 percent more data.

America Movil shares, up around 5 percent year-to-date, traded 0.54 percent higher at 16.69 pesos Friday morning on the Mexican stock exchange. Its New York-traded stock firmed 0.51 percent to $25.61.