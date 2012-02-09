MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's mobile phone giant America Movil may have to do more than up its dividend or share buybacks to appease investors as it prepares to report another quarter of slow growth.

America Movil is seen posting a fourth-quarter profit increase of just 0.2 percent on Thursday, partly due to tougher regulation crimping margins.

Shares in the company, which posted a steep earnings decline in the third quarter, have lost more than 10 percent in the last 12 months as Slim battles a $1 billion fine and lower fees for allowing competitors to use his vast network.

"The market's not expecting any surprises (from this report) precisely because of the lack of aggressiveness that America Movil has shown lately," said Julio Zetina, analyst at Vector Casa de Bolsa in Mexico City.

Analysts often recommend America Movil shares to investors as a so-called "defensive play" in part because Slim, the world's richest man, favors returning cash to shareholders -- after all, his own family is the company's biggest stakeholder.

The company's biggest purchase in 2011 was the chunk of fixed-line operator Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex) that it did not already own and analysts do not see a large boost to the bottomline.

"There will be a bit of pressure on margins from the lower profitability of its Mexico fixed-line business," said Manuel Jimenez, analyst at Banorte-Ixe in Mexico City.

STAGNATING GROWTH

Although lower taxes drove Telmex's net profit up 21 percent in Q4, the $292 million result was just 17 percent of the profit analysts expect for America Movil, which operates in 18 countries in the Americas.

Still, Telmex revenue from data services rose 26 percent, a positive sign that America Movil, the world's third-largest cellphone company by subscribers, may be taking advantage of its Telmex ownership to sell packages bundling Internet and mobile use to existing customers.

"Those are the challenges: the company needs to migrate a good quantity of users from just voice packages and increase the penetration of data services," said Jimenez.

That will require America Movil to invest in marketing as well as improving its networks and require Slim to cultivate a better relationship with Mexican regulators, who last year crushed his plans to enter the local television market, slapped America Movil with a record fine and forced the company to slash the fees charged to telecom rivals.

Acquisitions may also be on the cards in an effort to turn slowing growth around, said Vector's Zetina.

While the company controls roughly 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line market, 70 percent of its mobile market and about 25 percent of Brazil's mobile market, growth has stagnated.

America Movil's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins shrank to 38 percent in Q3, from more than 40 percent in 2010.

Annual growth in quarterly EBITDA has shrunk from 51 percent in the first quarter of 2007 to 1 percent in the quarter ending in September. Net profit over the period went from growth of 52.5 percent to a decline of 21 percent.

"With a falling or flat EBITDA it is difficult to generate much enthusiasm (for the stock)," said Gregorio Tomassi, analyst at Santander in Mexico City.