* Q4 profit 16.278 bln pesos vs 25.287 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 15 pct at 181.963 bln pesos

* Subscriber gains well below expectations

By Elinor Comlay

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a surprise 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as higher debt payments and a weaker peso offset a pickup in revenue.

The sharp slump was triggered by new debt America Movil took on to complete acquisitions as it tries to keep pace with peers and improve the speed and performance of its networks.

It was the second quarterly fall in net profits in a row for billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship company, which has been hurt by a regulatory clampdown on fees charged to rivals for use of its network and is also battling a $1 billion fine for abuse of market power.

America Movil took on more debt in the quarter to finance its purchase of sister company Telmex and two smaller deals, which also weighed on quarterly earnings.

It was also hit by an 11 percent fall in the peso against the dollar in the fourth quarter, compared to the year-earlier period. About 80 percent of America Movil's $28.9 billion debt is in foreign currencies, mostly U.S. dollars, although it earns more than 1/3 of its revenue in Mexican pesos.

"The results are not favorable for the company's share price tomorrow," said Santander analyst Gregorio Tomassi.

Before the results were released, America Movil shares closed up 0.13 percent at 15.56 pesos in local trading. The company's shares, which make up almost one quarter of Mexico's benchmark IPC index, have lost about 10 percent in the last 12 months, partly due to the tougher stance by regulators.

Still, despite the big shortfall for the second consecutive quarter, other analysts took comfort in the company's jump in revenues in the face of renewed concerns over consumer spending in the region during the quarter.

"In terms of sales, the company is in a good position," said Valeria Romo, analyst with brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Revenue rose 15 percent to 181.963 billion pesos, above analysts' expectations of 177 billion pesos.

MOBILE DATA BOOST

The sales increase was mostly powered by a 27 percent jump in quarterly revenue from mobile data services, as well as a 12.3 percent rise in wireless revenues, the company said.

America Movil, like others in the industry, is trying to convince customers to trade up, swapping basic phone plans for mobile data packages as fixed-line business dies away.

The company's business in Brazil continues to grow and Mexico remains a solid base of subscribers, but the company will have to ramp up investment to remain competitive, said Romo.

"The challenges will be to improve (broadband) speeds and invest in infrastructure, as well as consolidate its position in Brazil," she said.

Buying Telmex - which will help America Movil offer better packages of Internet and mobile services in Mexico - was a start, but now the company has to show it can squeeze more profits from its broader network, she said.

America Movil subscriber numbers rose just 304,000 in the fourth quarter, far below analysts' estimates of 7.25 million net new clients.

This was in part because of a change to how subscriber numbers are calculated to exclude users of prepaid mobiles who did not spend money on their phones during the period.

America Movil has roughly 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line market and close to that share in cell phones. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report last month that Mexican customers had been overcharged $13.4 billion a year for phone and Internet services.

The company earned 16.278 billion pesos ($1.165 billion) in the October-December period, down from 25.287 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010, according to its statement filed with the stock exchange.

Analysts had expected the company to report a profit of 24.279 billion pesos, according to average results from a Reuters survey of five analysts.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 65.5 billion pesos, with a rise in profitability in the Andes making up for a drop in EBITDA from Mexico and Brazil.