* America Movil sees 2012 capex at $8.5-$9 bln

* Expects 14-15 million new mobile customers

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 America Movil, the largest cellphone company in Latin America, will spend at least $8.5 billion on improving its infrastructure and other investments this year, executives said on Friday.

That is slightly above guidelines the company has given previously, which targeted spending of about $25 billion over the next three years.

"We want to take advantage of 2012," Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told analysts on a call, a day after the company reported a 36 percent drop in profit. "We're going to invest a lot."

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is seeking to expand its network across Latin America to keep up with the pace of mobile data growth, Hajj said.

Like its peers, the cellphone company is trying to convince customers to trade up and swap basic phones for mobile data packages as fixed-line business shrinks.

Executives told analysts that since the price of high-tech phones is falling, they are hopeful they will have migrated most customers to smartphones within three years.

America Movil is optimistic its spending will lead to a pickup in revenue going forward and the company is not too concerned by falling profits, executives said.

Still, Hajj gave a cautious estimate for new mobile subscribers in 2012, saying he expects to add about 14 million to 15 million this year. America Movil added about 17 million subscribers in 2011.

REDUCING DEBT

The company on Thursday reported a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher debt and peso weakness.

It was the second consecutive quarterly drop in net profits for Slim's flagship company, which has been hurt by a regulatory clampdown on fees charged to rivals for use of its network and is also battling a $1 billion fine for abuse of market power.

But executives said cash flow generation will help trim debt by the end of 2012 to a level in line with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). No specific forecast was given for either debt or EBITDA.

Shares in the company recovered early losses after the call and were down 0.77 percent or 12 centavos at 15.44 pesos in local trading.

America Movil spent 121 billion pesos ($8.7 billion at end December) in 2011 on investments and it paid out 17 billion pesos in dividends.