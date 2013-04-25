BRIEF-Azz announces new powder coating facility in Texas
* Azz Inc announces new powder coating facility in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's phone giant, America Movil SAB de CV, is about halfway through a five-year plan to invest around $50 billion in Latin America, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The spokeswoman was responding to a report by Mexican news agency Notimex that America Movil's chief financial officer, Carlos Garcia Moreno, had announced an investment plan of $50 billion over the next five years at an event in Peru.
The spokeswoman confirmed the sum was correct, but noted the plan had already run about half its course.
"It's a process of five years and we're about halfway through it," the spokeswoman said.
Slim said in late 2011 the company planned to invest up to$10 billion annually in Latin America in ensuing years to boost its telecommunications infrastructure and mobile technologies.
TOKYO, May 31 Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said the infotainment system of its revamped Camry sedan to be sold in the United States will run on a Linux-based, open-source technology platform as it tries to keep up with tech firms in developing software for cars.