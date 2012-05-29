* America Movil maintains offer of 8 euros/share
* Bid marks Slim's first move for stronghold in Europe
* Analysts don't expect Slim to sweeten deal
By Cyntia Barrera and Leila Abboud
MEXICO CITY/PARIS, May 29 Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim stuck to his bid of 8 euros per share for a bigger stake in
Dutch telecom firm KPN on Tuesday, his first move for a
stronghold in Europe.
Slim's cell phone giant America Movil, which has
little left to buy in Latin America, said it could pay around
$3.25 billion for the 325 million KPN shares it wants to buy
from current stockholders.
The Mexican firm already holds a 4.8 percent stake in KPN
. The official tender offer seeks to boost America
Movil's stake in the Dutch firm to no more than 27.7 percent.
Dutch financial regulations stipulate that anyone with 30
percent of voting rights in a company must make a formal
takeover bid for all remaining shares.
KPN shares, which have declined 35 percent in the past year,
closed at 7.59 euros on Tuesday.
The company, which has said Slim's offer undervalues its
assets, has hired JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to
advise it on its strategic options.
A KPN spokesman said that the group was studying the offer
and did not have any further comment.
Slim has been looking to Europe to expand his communications
empire. In addition to the bid for KPN, he is also reportedly
looking at Telekom Austria. America Movil operates from the
United States to Argentina and over the past two years has
looked at buying telecoms operations in Serbia and Poland.
If successful, the deal could give America Movil
seats on KPN's supervisory board.
KPN TROUBLES
The Dutch telecom has been grappling with tough competition
in its home market and a lack of scale in its foreign markets.
The company, which has a 45 percent market share in the
Netherlands in fixed line and mobile, has been hit by a string
of problems under Chief Executive Eelco Blok, who has faced
criticism from analysts, regulators, politicians and the public.
Nick Brown, an analyst at Espirito Santo, echoing the
opinion of someone close to the situation, said he wasn't
surprised that America Movil had not raised its price.
"They believe it's a reasonable offer at 24 percent premium
to the KPN price before the announcement. There is nothing KPN
can do to stop shareholders from accepting it, although it can
try to convince them that selling off the Belgium and Germany
businesses would be worth more."
America Movil's offer will be good from Wednesday through
June 27 and could be extended, the company said.