By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
notched another victory in Europe on Wednesday as he acquired a
quarter of Dutch telecom KPN, bolstering his expanding
mobile phone empire.
Slim's cellphone giant America Movil said it was
offered more shares than it needed to reach its goal of getting
27.7 percent of KPN.
America Movil's 8 euros-a-share offer ended on Wednesday but
the company bought most of the stake, 24.91 percent, through
open market acquisitions at a lower price earlier this month.
The company said in a statement to the Mexican stock
exchange that it was offered a large number of additional
shares, equivalent to nearly 40 percent of KPN, as the tender
offer closed.
The company said it would now buy the remaining 2.82 percent
of shares it needs to complete the tender as originally proposed
through a scale-down procedure.
If America Movil were to buy 30 percent of the company, it
would have to make an offer for the rest of KPN under Dutch law.
The Mexican company has given no indication it wants to
acquire a larger stake.
America Movil outflanked KPN's management, who had openly
opposed the Mexican company's bid and encouraged shareholders
not to tender their shares.
KPN's management argued that it could produce better
shareholder returns without Slim, possibly by selling its German
mobile phone business E-Plus and Belgian unit BASE.
But efforts to sell E-Plus, possibly via a merger with
Spanish group Telefonica's O2 Germany unit, flopped
last week, when KPN said that a sale was not possible in the
current market.
"America Movil is pleased to have achieved its objective of
securing a meaningful minority stake in KPN," Chief Financial
Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said in a written statement to
Reuters.
"As a supportive, long-term shareholder, we now look forward
to an on-going, constructive dialogue with KPN and to leveraging
America Movil's significant scale and financial strength for the
benefit of all KPN stakeholders," he added.
EUROPE EXPANSION
Two weeks ago, America Movil boosted its stake in Telekom
Austria to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny
Pecik. Additionally, the Slim family disclosed
they held another 3.14 percent voting stake in the Austrian firm
Unlike his Latin American expansion, where the entrepreneur
purchased much bigger stakes or entire companies, the
72-year-old Slim has taken a more cautious approach in Europe as
tighter regulation and tougher competition pose a different
challenge to the world's richest man.
"These are strategies seeking long-term benefits. It is an
investment where (Slim) won't have to make huge (capital
expenditures for now). If Europe improves, those shares will be
worth a lot more and that is what these moves are betting for,"
said Gerardo Copca, analyst with MetAnalisis brokerage.
Last week, Garcia Moreno hinted on a conference call with
analysts that America Movil was done, for now, with purchases in
Europe.
Any more spending on their part could pressure the company's
leverage, potentially calling for a debt downgrade from rating
agencies.
The companies in Austria and the Netherlands have a combined
base of 57 million wireless clients and operate in 12 different
countries.
America Movil ended March with 246 million wireless
subscribers in Latin America and the United States. The company
also has fixed-lines, broadband, and pay television services in
the region.