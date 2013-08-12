AMSTERDAM Aug 12 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil wants to 'unlock value' from Dutch
telecoms group KPN and is not just interested in its
German business E-Plus, a Dutch newspaper reported on Monday,
quoting the Mexican group's finance chief.
America Movil said on Friday it would offer 7.2 billion
euros ($9.6 billion) for the 70 percent of KPN that it does not
already own - posing a challenge to its arch-rival, Spain's
Telefonica , which made an $11 billion offer last month
to buy E-Plus, KPN's crown jewel.
KPN "is a great company with great possessions. They only
need to unlock the hidden long-term value," Carlos García
Moreno, AMX's chief financial officer, told Dutch daily
newspaper het Financieele Dagblad.
He said AMX has not yet formalised its position regarding
E-Plus, and that it was premature to comment on whether KPN's
current management would remain in place following an
acquisition by the Mexican group.