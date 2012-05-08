AMSTERDAM May 8 America Movil, the
telecoms giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, sees
Dutch telecoms firm KPN as a long-term investment that
provides a closer look at European markets, its chief financial
officer said.
America Movil said on Monday it planned to acquire up to 28
percent of KPN.
"América Móvil is a long-term investor, we think if the
company (KPN) executes well, it will perform well. It's a
company that should benefit for the long term," Carlos Garcia
Moreno, CFO of América Móvil, said on a conference call to
journalists on Tuesday.
Moreno said it was too early to say America Movil would do
any other deals in Europe.
"KPN is the target for our first investment. Europe is
facing some times which are economically challenging. We have a
long-term investment horizon. We've taken our time. This one
seems to make a lot of sense," he told reporters.
"The company (KPN) is a solid company, in the long term a
good return on investment. This is a market we do not know.
being closer to the action through the likes of KPN can give a
better view for us. KPN will allow us a closer look at the
action in Europe."
Moreno said the Mexican company had few opportunities to
expand in its home region of Latin America, adding that Europe
appeared attractive because of a similar cultural identity.