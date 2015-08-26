BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday that it is facing a regulatory probe in Mexico into whether its fixed-line unit Telmex violated the terms of its concession, as well as whether it broke "must offer" rules.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) has begun various processes related to Telmex's commercial relationship with Dish Mexico and its website "Uno TV", the company said.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON, May 9 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday settled parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options and lying about it while employed at the agency.