(Adds details on debt, analyst quote, expected Slim family
position in Telesites)
MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexico's America Movil, the
telecoms company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on
Wednesday it would propose spinning off its local cellphone
tower business into a separate, listed company known as
Telesites.
Last year Slim said he wanted to sell assets to try and
shrug off the burden of new regulations designed to curb his
dominance of the local phone and data markets.
America Movil said that under the plan, current
shareholders would receive the same number and series of
Telesites shares as they held in America Movil at the moment
that the new, independent company is hived off.
The proposal, which foresees transferring some 21 billion
pesos ($1.39 billion) of America Movil debt onto Telesites, must
be approved by shareholders at a meeting on April 17. At the end
of 2014, America Movil reported total debt of $41.2 billion.
Subject to regulatory approval, Telesites shares would be
listed and traded on the Mexican stock exchange without there
being a public offering of the stock, America Movil said.
Shares in America Movil closed up 3.58 percent at 16.22
pesos before main details of the plan were announced.
Homero Ruiz, telecoms analyst at Signum Research, said the
announcement should allay market uncertainty about the spin-off.
"The (America Movil) share price is likely to be negatively
affected, but I don't think it will be that much," he said.
Slim's flagship company, which is facing tough new
anti-trust regulation in Mexico, said it believed the spin-off
would allow its competitors to have access to about 90 percent
of its towers, up from around 45 percent at the moment.
America Movil said in February the planned spin-off of
cellphone towers in Mexico was at an advanced stage and should
be up and running by May or June of this year.
Gabriel Contreras, the head of Mexico's telecoms regulator,
said last week the watchdog will not necessarily impose tougher
rules against America Movil if it does not go ahead with its
plan to sell off assets.
Contreras added, though, that as long as it is controlled by
the same shareholders, it will face dominance regulation.
America Movil said that in the first two years after the
spin-off, the Slim family could maintain a majority position in
Telesites, which will focus on building, installing,
maintaining, operating and commercializing different types of
towers and supporting structures.
($1 = 15.1355 pesos)
(Reporting by Veronica Sparrowe, Michael O'Boyle, Joanna
Zuckerman Bernstein, Gabriel Stargardter, Jean Luis Arce and
Elinor Comlay; Editing by Dave Graham, Bernadette Baum and Lisa
Shumaker)