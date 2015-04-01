MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexican telecoms giant
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on
Wednesday it would propose at an upcoming shareholder meeting a
spin-off of its cellphone tower business into a separate company
known as Telesites.
The company said current shareholders would receive the same
number and series of Telesites shares as they had in America
Movil at the moment the new company is spun-off.
America Movil, which is currently facing tough new
anti-trust regulation in Mexico, said the proposal would have to
be approved by shareholders at a meeting on April 17.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)