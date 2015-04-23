(Adds results details)
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's America Movil on
Thursday reported a 41 percent slump in first-quarter profit,
missing expectations due to a foreign exchange loss mostly on
the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the dollar.
The telecoms company, which is controlled by the
family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the
January-March period was 8.227 billion pesos ($539 million),
compared to 13.887 billion pesos a year earlier.
It was hit by a 17.883 billion peso foreign exchange loss,
which it said was mostly due to the depreciation of the
Brazilian real against the dollar.
The drop in profit was despite a 13 percent jump in revenue,
driven principally by the inclusion of Telekom Austria's
results.
Analysts had been expecting a higher net profit of 13.464
billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll.
Slim's company is subject to a sweeping sector reform in
Mexico, finalized last year, which forced it to share
infrastructure and let rivals interconnect calls to its network
for free.
The new laws are dragging on its service revenues, the
company said on Thursday, but increased data and pay TV use
across Latin America has blunted the effect of the reform on its
results.
Shares in America Movil have risen around 4 percent since
the beginning of the year, a little less than the 5 percent rise
in Mexico blue chip IPC index. The shares are well above
lows reached in 2013 and 2014 as the Mexico reforms were being
passed.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Diane Craft)