MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Shares in America Movil, the telecoms behemoth controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, fell nearly 2 percent on Friday to their lowest level since late August after the company said it was not in a hurry to complete a planned asset sale.

The company, which on Thursday reported a 38 percent fall in third-quarter profit, also said in was not in talks to buy T-Mobile U.S. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Gabriel Stargardter)