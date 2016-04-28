UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Shares in Carlos Slim's America Movil slumped by 8 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after it posted results that missed analyst expectations by a wide margin.
The shares were down 8.36 percent at 12.5 pesos per share at 8.40 am local time (1340 GMT).
The company on Wednesday reported a more than 40 percent drop in profit in the first quarter as mobile competition in Mexico intensified and it shed subscribers in Brazil.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma