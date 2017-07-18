Samsung, America Movil announce partnership in Latin America

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co. and America Movil, the telecoms company controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said in a joint statement on Tuesday they had signed an agreement to provide the latest technology to Latin American consumers.

The aim of the partnership is to deliver the 4.5G network in Mexico and other Latin American countries, as well as to open up access to the so-called Internet of Things, in which everyday objects are connected to the Internet, the companies said. (Reporting by Julia Love)