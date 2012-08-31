MEXICO CITY Aug 31 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's mobile giant America Movil has acquired a 30 percent stake in two soccer teams in Mexico's first division, the company said on Friday.

America Movil said it had bought the holding in top flight sides Pachuca and Leon from owners Grupo Pachuca.

A spokesman for Slim, the world's richest man, said the company would provide details of the deal on Thursday.