BRIEF-Albertsons Companies reports tender offers for up to $500 mln of senior notes
* Albertsons Companies announces tender offers for up to $500 million of senior notes of New Albertson's, Inc. and Safeway Inc.
MEXICO CITY Aug 31 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's mobile giant America Movil has acquired a 30 percent stake in two soccer teams in Mexico's first division, the company said on Friday.
America Movil said it had bought the holding in top flight sides Pachuca and Leon from owners Grupo Pachuca.
A spokesman for Slim, the world's richest man, said the company would provide details of the deal on Thursday.
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing