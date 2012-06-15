BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
VIENNA, June 15 Telekom Austria said on Friday Mexico's Carlos Slim and his children directly and indirectly hold a 3.14 percent voting stake in the company via a family investment vehicle, Inmobiliaria Carso.
That is in addition to the 23 percent stake Slim's America Movil is building by buying out investor Ronny Pecik, the company said in a statement.
It said the two share packages are considered separate because "both companies are not controlled by one legal or natural person".
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.