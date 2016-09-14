VIENNA, Sept 14 America Movil CFO
Garcia Moreno denied a media report that the company was
planning to delist its subsidiary Telekom Austria from
the Vienna stock exchange, APA news agency said on Wednesday.
Earlier, Der Standard said America Movil, which is owned by
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, wanted to delist Telekom Austria but
was unable to do so because of an agreement with its second
largest shareholder, Austria's state holding company OBIB.
Moreno said America Movil saw Telekom Austria, which
operates in Austria and several central and eastern European
countries, as a unified company, according to APA.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)