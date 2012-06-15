VIENNA, June 15 The head of Telekom Austria's works council said he would not accept more job cuts once Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil gets a big minority stake.

"Job cuts will not be feasible with us. We have been cutting jobs for 10 years now," Walter Hotz told Reuters on Friday, adding he had not yet been in touch with Slim, whose group is in the process of getting a 23 percent stake.