BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
VIENNA, June 15 The head of Telekom Austria's works council said he would not accept more job cuts once Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil gets a big minority stake.
"Job cuts will not be feasible with us. We have been cutting jobs for 10 years now," Walter Hotz told Reuters on Friday, adding he had not yet been in touch with Slim, whose group is in the process of getting a 23 percent stake.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit