BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
LONDON, June 15 America Movil paid 9.50 euros per share and agreed to split potential future stock price gains for the 21 percent stake in Telekom Austria it is buying from investor Ronny Pecik and his partner Naguib Sawiris, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The shares were trading at 8.177 euros by 1100 GMT, up 1.8 percent.
Pecik and America Movil were not immediately available for comment.
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.