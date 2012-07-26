* America Movil focused on Austria, Netherlands -CEO Hajj

* Says too early to comment on KPN plans for Belgian unit

By Cyntia Barrera

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil is not currently interested in TeliaSonera's Spanish unit Yoigo, the Mexican company's chief executive, Daniel Hajj, said on Thursday.

"Not for the moment. We are focused on Austria and the Netherlands," he told Reuters, referring to the Mexican company's recent acquisitions of large stakes in Telekom Austria and Dutch peer KPN.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that TeliaSonera was selling Spanish mobile operator Yoigo, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Slim, Vodafone and France Telecom were seen as bidders in the potentially 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) plus deal.

America Movil recently embarked on a European expansion by acquiring a controlling 27.7 percent stake in Dutch telecom KPN while boosting its stake in Telekom Austria to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny Pecik.

Separately, when asked whether America Movil would support the sale of KPN's Belgian unit BASE, Hajj said it was still too early to make a decision on the matter.

"We are in the process of getting to know the company," he said.

KPN said this week it had completed the review of its Belgian and German mobile businesses and this month started the process to sell BASE, the smallest of Belgium's three main operators, behind Belgacom and Mobistar.

America Movil has 246 million mobile customers from the United States to Argentina, but it is finding it harder to expand in Latin America, prompting Slim to explore new terrain.

The company is due to report its second-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the mobile giant to post a 2 percent rise in net profit and 22 percent increase in sales.

America Movil's shares rose nearly 2 percent at 18.01 pesos in afternoon trading on Thursday.