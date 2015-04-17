MEXICO CITY, April 17 Shareholders in Mexico's
America Movil on Friday approved a plan to spin off around
10,800 cell towers into a new company, Telesites, that will open
up their use to competitors, a person familiar with the matter
said.
Under the plan, current shareholders would receive the same
number and series of shares in Telesites, which will be listed
on Mexico's stock exchange, as they held in America Movil
.
Around 98 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the
plan, said the person, who declined to be identified as the vote
was still not public.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)