MEXICO CITY, April 17 Shareholders in Mexico's
America Movil on Friday approved a plan to spin off around
10,800 cell towers into a new company, Telesites, that will open
up their use to competitors, the company said in a statement.
Under the plan, current shareholders will receive the same
number and series of shares in Telesites, which will be listed
on Mexico's stock exchange, as they held in America Movil
.
Some 98.2 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the
plan.
America Movil, which is controlled by the family of
billionaire Carlos Slim, first said in July it would separate
its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform
forced it to open up its infrastructure.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chris Reese)