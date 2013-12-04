By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 American Airlines is
seeking to reprice its $1.9 billion exit financing loan via lead
arranger Deutsche Bank, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The
company aims to reprice the loan to a spread of LIB+300-325,
with a 1 percent Libor floor.
The exit loan is currently priced at a spread of LIB+375
with a 1 percent Libor floor.
The repriced loan is expected to mature June 27, 2019, in
line with the existing exit loan. The repriced loan will reset
101 soft call protection for six months and include financial
covenants requiring $2.0 billion of minimum liquidity and 1.6
times collateral coverage.
Although the company is trying to reduce the loan's coupon
and save interest costs, American is adding US Airways Group Inc
and US Airways Inc as guarantors backing the
new loan, thereby potentially enhancing the loan's credit
quality.
AMR Corporation, the parent company of American Airlines, is
guarantor on the current loan, but as American prepares to close
its merger with US Airways as part of the company's bankruptcy
exit, American is including US Airways as a backer of the loan.
Lenders are asked to commit to the deal by 5 p.m. December
11, with the closing and funding expected on December 27.
After the merger was challenged by the U.S. Department of
Justice in August, American Airlines and US Airways agreed to
divest certain plane slots as part of an anti-trust settlement
reached last month.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane gave American and AMR
Corporation the green light to leave bankruptcy last week.
In July, American priced an $850 million add-on loan to its
existing $1.05 billion debtor-in-possession loan priced the
previous month, taking the total size of the borrowing to $1.9
billion.
American Airlines declined to comment. US Airways and
Deutsche Bank did not return calls for comment by press time.
Additional reporting by Billy Cheung.