March 31 American Airlines Group Inc
Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Thursday it was too early to
tell if the March 22 Brussels attacks would reduce demand for
flights, though long airport security lines could discourage air
travel.
While the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has
helped protect passengers as safety concerns have grown, it has
insufficient staffing to move people quickly through queues,
Parker told reporters in New York at the Wings Club industry
gathering. Long lines during peak flight times this summer could
be a problem, he said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)