* CEO changes employment status to "at will"
* Stock falls as much as 4.2 pct
* CEO's compensation structure changed last year
* Revised structure involves pay in the form of stock grant
(Adds agreement details, share move)
April 29 American Airlines Group Inc
terminated Chief Executive Douglas Parker's employment agreement
on his request but said he would continue to be the chairman and
CEO of the company.
Parker changed his employment status to "at will" with the
termination of the agreement, the world's largest airline by
traffic said on Friday.
The company said he would no longer be contractually
entitled to receive a set level of compensation and benefits.
American Airlines' stock fell as much as 4.2 percent to a
more than eight-month low of $34.46 in late morning trading.
"This was done at my request, because it didn't seem right
to me that I should be the only person at American with an
employment contract," Parker said in a letter to employees.
"The contract protected me against a number of things that I
don't think I should be protected against - such as if I get
fired or if unhappy shareholders gain control of the American
board," he added.
Parker's compensation structure was changed in May last
year. According to the revised structure, he no longer receives
a base salary, an annual bonus payment or any other cash
compensation, but instead receives his pay in the form of
American Airlines stock grant in April each year.
Parker, who was appointed CEO of American Airlines following
the merger of U.S. Airways and American Airlines in 2013,
received compensation of $11.4 million in 2015, compared with
$12.3 million in 2014.
Parker's 2015 compensation comprised grant of $10.3 million
in American Airlines' stock, and the rest in stock dividends.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)