By Jeffrey Dastin
Dec 8 American Airlines Group Inc
subsidiary Envoy Air has reached a tentative agreement with its
pilots, according to an internal letter from Sunday reviewed by
Reuters.
The tentative agreement comes after the pilots rejected an
earlier contract in March, which led to American shrinking the
regional carrier. Under the tentative pact, Envoy can upgrade
its fleet beginning in late 2015 with 40 new Embraer 175 planes
already purchased by American.
Envoy also could land up to 90 more E175 jets if American
chooses to exercise its options on hold with Embraer to buy
those aircraft, the letter said.
"If ratified, this Tentative Agreement ... will be
especially promising for our pilots, providing them new, large
and modern aircraft to fly and a faster path to a career at
American Airlines," Envoy Chief Executive Officer Pedro Fábregas
wrote in the letter.
American announced plans to transfer at least 50 aircraft
out of Envoy's fleet in November because its pilot base had
dwindled since rejecting a deal with management earlier this
year. Envoy has announced job cuts as well.
The new tentative agreement will be sent immediately to the
pilots for a vote, the letter said.
