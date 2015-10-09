(Adds details on stock buyback, capacity, share view, analyst
comment)
Oct 9 American Airlines Group Inc on
Friday said it expects its pretax profit margin for the third
quarter to be within the higher range of its previous forecast.
American, the world's largest passenger carrier, said it
expects a pretax margin of between 17 percent and 18 percent for
the just-ended quarter, compared to a prior forecast of 16
percent to 18 percent, both excluding special charges.
American kept its forecast for passenger unit revenue
unchanged at a 6 percent to 8 percent drop from a year earlier.
The latter did not come as a surprise, according to Sterne
Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel. American and its partners provide
many flights to and from countries such as Brazil, where
economies have weakened, hurting sales. A surge of flights by
rivals in greater Dallas, American's hometown, has also outpaced
demand and pressured fares.
American has expanded its service abroad more slowly than
forecast in order to address this. It reported Friday that
international capacity in 2015 will stay flat or rise as much as
1 percent, compared to previous expectations of a 1 percent
gain.
The airline reported that it repurchased shares at a cost of
$1.56 billion in the third quarter, completing a $2 billion
stock buyback announced in January.
The company's shares rose more than 1 percent following the
news in premarket trading.
