(Adds detail on problems fixed, share view, background, updates
delays, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 17 American Airlines on Thursday
said it was working to get customers in the air after technical
problems caused it to halt flights to three of its hub airports.
American, the world's largest airline, experienced hundreds
of delays as it stopped takeoffs to Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago
O'Hare and Miami international airports for nearly two hours.
The carrier has fixed the technical problems, which it
characterized as "connectivity issues," that started at noon ET
(1600 GMT), a company spokesman said. International flights and
service on subsidiary US Airways were not affected.
Some 525 flights on American Airlines were delayed and five
canceled on Thursday, according to flight-tracking website
FlightAware.com.
The flight groundings follow several high-profile computer
problems that U.S. airlines have faced in recent months.
Industry consultants say the impact of computer disruptions will
keep growing as airlines automate an increasing chunk of
operations, outfit their planes with Wifi and distribute
boarding passes on smartphones.
In April, American Airlines delayed flights when an iPad
application used by pilots to view airport maps malfunctioned.
Rival United Airlines in June halted flights when it
discovered a problem arising from its dispatch software. And in
July a router error locked United out of its reservations
records and therefore blocked check-in and boarding.
American's stock was up 2.7 percent at $44.22 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Lisa Lambert; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Marguerita Choy)