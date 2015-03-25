BRIEF-Journey Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results
March 25 American Airlines and US Airways expect to receive a single operating certificate from U.S. regulators on April 8, marking a milestone since their December 2013 merger, parent American Airlines Group Inc told employees in a newsletter on Wednesday.
While the company still has to combine the carriers' reservation systems, a single certificate will mean the Federal Aviation Administration recognizes the airlines as one, and that the majority of their flight, maintenance and dispatch procedures will be identical.
"Achieving SOC is a major milestone, but it does not mean that our integration is complete," the newsletter said.
The company recently said it will transition to a single loyalty program for frequent fliers on March 28.
The FAA could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020