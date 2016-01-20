UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Jan 20 American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it will add flights from Los Angeles to two hubs of its rival Delta Air Lines Inc, the latest move in a tug of war between the carriers for dominance in the No. 2 U.S. city.
American, the world's largest airline, said it will fly five times daily from Los Angeles to Delta's Seattle hub and twice daily to Delta's Minneapolis hub.
For months, the airlines have added flights, sports sponsorships and advertisements in Los Angeles to increase share in one of the last major U.S. airports where a single airline does not account for the majority of departures. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.