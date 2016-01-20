Jan 20 American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it will add flights from Los Angeles to two hubs of its rival Delta Air Lines Inc, the latest move in a tug of war between the carriers for dominance in the No. 2 U.S. city.

American, the world's largest airline, said it will fly five times daily from Los Angeles to Delta's Seattle hub and twice daily to Delta's Minneapolis hub.

For months, the airlines have added flights, sports sponsorships and advertisements in Los Angeles to increase share in one of the last major U.S. airports where a single airline does not account for the majority of departures. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)