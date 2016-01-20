(Adds detail, background on fares and airport share)
Jan 20 American Airlines Group Inc said
on Wednesday it will add flights from Los Angeles to two hubs of
its rival Delta Air Lines Inc, the latest move in a tug
of war between the carriers for dominance in the No. 2 U.S.
city.
American, the world's largest airline, said it will fly five
times daily from Los Angeles to Delta's Seattle hub and twice
daily to Delta's Minneapolis hub. It said it plans to hire 200
employees this year to support two extra airport gates and more
than 20 new daily flights from Los Angeles, starting June 2.
For months, the airlines have added flights, sponsorships
and advertisements in Los Angeles to increase share in one of
the last major contested U.S. airports.
Delta recently completed a $229-million renovation of its
terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, with a private
check-in area for high-paying customers. American said it too
will roll out lounge and terminal upgrades in 2016.
American-operated flights accounted for 20 percent of
departures from Los Angeles International Airport last year,
versus Delta's 18 percent, according to November schedules
reviewed by OAG, an aviation data and analytics company.
By contrast, a majority of the 25 busiest airports in the
United States had at least two-thirds of flights scheduled by a
single airline, according to the OAG data.
The extra competition has contributed to leisure fares
falling by 28 percent from a year ago for Los Angeles' top
routes, a late December report by travel consultancy Harrell
Associates found.
