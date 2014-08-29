NEW YORK Aug 29 Online travel site Orbitz
Worldwide Inc said on Friday that it had agreed on terms
to restore airfare listings of American Airlines Group Inc
that American had pulled from the site on Tuesday.
The fare information for thousands of flights was restored
effective immediately, Orbitz said, after being pulled just as
abruptly on Tuesday after the two sides disagreed over a new
contract.
American Airlines was not immediately available to comment.
Orbitz shares closed up 3.4 percent at $8.20 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday. The Orbitz announcement came after New
York trading closed, and the stock was slightly higher in
after-hours trading. American Airlines shares closed down 0.7
percent at $38.88 on the Nasdaq.
"We are pleased that our long-standing relationship with
American Airlines allowed us to quickly resolve business
matters," Orbitz.com President Sam Fulton said in a statement.
