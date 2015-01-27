Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc on
Tuesday forecast massive fuel savings in 2015 but negative unit
revenue, sending its shares down more than two percent in
morning trading.
The airline, the world's largest by passengers since it
merged with US Airways in 2013, expects its consolidated fuel
expense to improve by $5 billion in 2015, its Chief Financial
Officer Derek Kerr said during the company's quarterly earnings
call. It expects to pay between $1.71 and $1.76 per gallon in
2015, down from an average $2.52 last quarter.
Yet it forecast a two to four percent decline in unit
revenue for the first quarter year-over-year. By contrast,
competitors such as United Airlines said last week that
they expect their unit revenue to be flat year-over-year,
between negative one percent and positive one percent.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile "is being
pressured in a number of markets where capacity is growing
faster than demand," American Airlines President Scott Kirby
said during the quarterly call. "Higher year-over-year
completion factor will be an earnings positive but will
negatively impact PRASM, and we expect currency headwinds in all
international regions from the strengthening dollar."
The Fort Worth-based carrier forecast its total system
capacity in 2015 to grow about two to three percent over 2014,
primarily due to adding seats to its planes and to a higher
completion factor.
It expects its first-quarter pre-tax margin to be between 13
and 15 percent.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)