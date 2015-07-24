July 24 American Airlines Group Inc
expects unit revenue to drop in the third quarter as growing
capacity in Dallas continues to pressure fares and as the strong
U.S. dollar keeps weighing on travel demand abroad.
The carrier forecasts that passenger revenue per available
seat mile, a measure closely followed by investors that compares
sales to the capacity and distance of flights, will fall between
6 and 8 percent in the third quarter compared to a year prior,
its President Scott Kirby said on an investor call Friday. In
the second quarter, similar headwinds caused the metric to fall
6.9 percent.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)