July 24 American Airlines Group Inc expects unit revenue to drop in the third quarter as growing capacity in Dallas continues to pressure fares and as the strong U.S. dollar keeps weighing on travel demand abroad.

The carrier forecasts that passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure closely followed by investors that compares sales to the capacity and distance of flights, will fall between 6 and 8 percent in the third quarter compared to a year prior, its President Scott Kirby said on an investor call Friday. In the second quarter, similar headwinds caused the metric to fall 6.9 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)