July 24 American Airlines Group Inc
expects passenger unit revenue likely will continue to decline
until the second half of 2016, although the carrier remains
bullish about its future as it posts billion-dollar profits
despite this.
American's President Scott Kirby said on an investor call
Friday that it appears that passenger unit revenue will keep
falling in the near term as capacity exceeds demand in the
airline's hometown in greater Dallas, as the strong U.S. dollar
continues to hurt foreign travelers' spending power and as
economies remain weak in certain parts of the world.
American, the world's largest passenger carrier, expects the
metric to fall between 6 percent and 8 percent in the third
quarter compared to a year earlier.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)