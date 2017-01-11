(Corrects parargaph 1 to say that American Airlines raised its forecasts for the 'fourth' quarter, not the 'current' quarter)

Jan 11 American Airlines Group Inc raised its forecasts for a key industry revenue measure and pretax margin for the fourth quarter, citing improving average fares.

American, the No.1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said on Wednesday it now expected its fourth-quarter unit revenue to be flat to up 2 percent.

The company's previous forecast ranged from a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent.

Unit revenue compares sales to how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them.

The airline said it now expected its pretax margin excluding items to be between 7 percent and 9 percent, up from its previous forecast of 6 percent to 8 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)