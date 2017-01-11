(Corrects parargaph 1 to say that American Airlines raised its
forecasts for the 'fourth' quarter, not the 'current' quarter)
Jan 11 American Airlines Group Inc
raised its forecasts for a key industry revenue measure and
pretax margin for the fourth quarter, citing improving average
fares.
American, the No.1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said on
Wednesday it now expected its fourth-quarter unit revenue to be
flat to up 2 percent.
The company's previous forecast ranged from a decline of 1
percent to an increase of 1 percent.
Unit revenue compares sales to how many seats an airline
flies and how far it flies them.
The airline said it now expected its pretax margin excluding
items to be between 7 percent and 9 percent, up from its
previous forecast of 6 percent to 8 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)