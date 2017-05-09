May 9 American Airlines Group on Tuesday raised its forecast for total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), a key revenue metric, for the second quarter, citing improving yields and lower estimated fuel prices.

The No. 1 U.S. airline said it now expects TRASM to increase about 3.5-5.5 percent in the quarter, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise of 3-5 percent.

The company also said it now expects pre-tax margin, excluding certain items, to be between 12-14 percent for the quarter, up from its prior guidance of 11-13 percent. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)