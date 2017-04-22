April 21 American Airlines has suspended
an employee after a video showed an altercation on one of its
planes involving crew, several passengers and a crying woman
carrying a young child.
An American Airlines employee violently took a stroller from
the woman, hitting her with it and just missing her child,
Facebook user Surain Adyanthaya said in a post accompanying the
video he put on the site on Friday.
Less than two weeks ago, a 69-year-old doctor, David Dao,
was hospitalised after Chicago aviation police dragged him from
a United Airlines plane sparking international outrage
and a public relations nightmare for the carrier.
American Airlines was investigating Friday's incident, which
happened on Flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas before the
plane took off, Leslie Scott, an airline spokeswoman said.
The incident started over a dispute as to whether the woman
could bring her stroller on the flight, Scott said.
Adyanthaya did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In his video, the woman with the child can be heard asking
flight attendants for the stroller. A male passenger then walks
towards the front of the plane and demands from the airline crew
the name of the employee who took the stroller before he returns
to his seat.
Moments later, another American employee, who Scott said was
a flight attendant, enters the plane and the male passenger
confronts him.
"You do that to me and I'll knock you flat," the passenger
can be heard saying to the flight attendant.
The two then confront each other in the aisle of the plane
and the employee can be heard challenging the passenger to hit
him. The passenger eventually returns to his seat and the flight
attendant leaves the plane.
"We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this
passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by
the incident," the airline said in a statement late on Friday.
The woman and her family were being upgraded to first class
for the remainder of their international trip, it said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)