NEW YORK Feb 14 Pilots at American Airlines
Group Inc denounced the carrier's chief executive
officer, Doug Parker, on Tuesday, citing his decision last week
to skip a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association (APA),
issued a symbolic vote of "no-confidence" in Parker's leadership
abilities. It also cited lagging pay increases compared to
pilots at other carriers and "questionable economic and
strategic decisions."
American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said in a statement
that the union and the airline share the same goal and that they
"have a solid foundation in place upon which to build."
"Therefore, further public dialogue serves no purpose,"
Miller said.
American had said at the time of the White House meeting
that Parker's decision not to meet with Trump and other airline
executives was due to a previously scheduled leadership
conference.
At a picture-taking session on Thursday just ahead of the
meeting, Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system out of
date and criticized its cost. After the meeting, Airports
Council International-North America President and CEO Kevin
Burke said airport officials had urged Trump to lift the cap on
airport passenger fees to address airport infrastructure needs.
"We've watched Mr. Parker and his team being out-managed by
our competitors' executives and have lost trust in their ability
to lead and protect the interests of American Airlines employees
and shareholders," the APA said in a statement.
"His decision to disrespectfully not accept an invitation to
meet with the President of the United States has left the APA
leadership and many of our pilots amazed at the lack of judgment
and leadership exhibited," APA President Dan Carey said in the
statement.
The APA represents some 15,000 pilots at American, the
world's largest airline, according to the group's website.
While employees at Delta Air Lines, Inc and United
Continental Holdings, Inc have seen significant pay
raises in recent months, management at American has declined to
enter pay negotiations with its pilots and other labor groups,
straining an already tense relationship between unions and the
company's top brass, APA spokesman Dennis Tajer said.
"We want a change. If it's Doug Parker changing the way he's
(running) the airline and operating it, so be it," Tajer said in
a telephone interview.
"The end state has to be an airline that is running better,
that is providing better service to our customers and better
service to our employees."
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)