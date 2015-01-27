Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc said
on Tuesday that its profit was $597 million last quarter,
topping analysts' estimates, and announced a new share buyback
program and dividend.
The Fort Worth-based carrier earned $1.1 billion, or $1.52
per diluted share, excluding $507 million in special costs
largely from merger and bankruptcy-related expenses. Analysts
estimated, on average, the airline would earn $1.50 per diluted
share, excluding certain special items, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The airline, which has become the world's largest by
passenger traffic since merging with US Airways in 2013, also
announced an additional $2 billion share repurchasing program
that it expects to finish by the end of 2016. It declared a
$0.10 dividend for shareholders to be paid on Feb. 23, 2015.
