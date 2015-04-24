April 24 American Airlines Group Inc on Friday reported first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations as cheap fuel continued to help its bottom line.

The Fort Worth-based airline earned $932 million last quarter, nearly double its profit a year earlier. Excluding special items, it earned $1.2 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.71 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)