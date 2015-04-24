UPDATE 1-Zalando reports solid growth helped by male shoppers
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
April 24 American Airlines Group Inc on Friday reported first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations as cheap fuel continued to help its bottom line.
The Fort Worth-based airline earned $932 million last quarter, nearly double its profit a year earlier. Excluding special items, it earned $1.2 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.71 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market