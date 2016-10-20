Oct 20 American Airlines Group Inc reported a 1.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue as a crowded market hurt ticket sales.

The world's largest airline said on Thursday its net income fell to $737 million, or $1.40 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.69 billion, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.59 billion from $10.71 billion. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)