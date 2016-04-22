(New throughout, adds revenue forecast, company and analyst
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 22 American Airlines Group Inc on
Friday dashed Wall Street's hope that it could turn around a key
revenue measure this year, plunging shares of the world's
largest airline by 5 percent.
American said it sees more turbulence ahead from a surge in
rivals' flights across the Atlantic and from lower prices on
trips booked at the last minute.
A closely watched measure - passenger revenue divided by
American's plane seats and mileage - is expected to fall between
6 percent and 8 percent in the second quarter, the airline said.
Moves to stop the measure's months-long decline would not
have a major impact until 2017, American President Scott Kirby
said on an analyst call.
The company has lowered its international growth plans to
boost unit revenue and later this year will start selling cheap
fares with more restrictions to battle U.S. budget carriers.
"Unilaterally reducing capacity wouldn't get us (passenger
unit revenue) positive on its own," Kirby said, noting that
American is implementing a new demand forecasting system and
tweaking its pricing strategy, among other actions.
Not every initiative has improved results.
For about three months this year, American and other
carriers stopped selling special connecting fares that undercut
prices on rivals' nonstop flights, according to Kirby. That
began to hurt revenue so airlines have added the fares back into
the market.
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker called the revenue forecast
disappointing in a research note. American forecast a pre-tax
profit margin between 14 percent and 16 percent for the second
quarter, whereas investors were looking for guidance closer to
16 percent, Baker said.
Rivals' shares fell after the news, as investors cast doubts
about a stronger forecast last week from Delta Air Lines Inc
, which said unit revenue would stop falling this year.
Delta fell 1 percent in morning trade, while United
Continental Holdings Inc fell 3 percent.
The forecast also overshadowed American's announcement to
buy back another $2 billion of its shares by the end of 2017.
American said its share count dropped nearly a quarter since the
end of 2013, raising the value of investors' stakes.
The airline said income fell about 25 percent to $700
million in the first quarter from a year ago, in part because it
recorded additional non-cash taxes. Excluding special items, it
earned $1.25 per share, above analysts' average estimate of
$1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Bill Trott)