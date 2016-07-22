* 2nd-qtr profit $1.77/shr vs est. $1.68
* Defers taking delivery of 22 Airbus planes
* Forecasts 3.5-5.5 pct drop in 3rd-qtr RASM
By Sweta Singh
July 22 American Airlines Group Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as fuel costs
fell and the world's largest airline said it would defer taking
delivery of 22 Airbus planes to be able to adjust capacity
according to demand.
American's shares rose as much as 4.6 percent in morning
trading on Thursday.
However, the company joined Southwest Airlines Co,
the No.4 U.S. airline by traffic, in warning of a drop in a key
profitability metric for the third quarter.
American said it expected revenue per available seat mile
(RASM) to fall 3.5-5.5 percent in the current quarter, which
J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Jamie Baker said was "at the
higher end of our expectations."
A day earlier, Southwest forecast a decline of 3-4 percent
in RASM, a key indicator of an airline's performance that
measures sales against flight capacity.
American said it would defer taking the delivery of the A350
aircraft from Airbus Group to late 2018 through 2022,
with an average deferral of 26 months.
The deferral will reduce planned capital spending for 2017
and 2018, the company said.
American's operating costs fell 3.3 percent to $8.61 billion
in the second quarter ended June 30, with fuel costs declining
by a fifth.
Net income plunged 44 percent to $950 million as provisions
for income tax surged to $543 million from $15 million.
Excluding an item, its profit of $1.77 per share handily
beat the average analyst estimate of $1.68, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue declined 4.3 percent to $10.36 billion,
hurt by intense competition, global macroeconomic headwinds and
foreign currency weakness.
There are investor concerns that carriers will continue to
add flights and push down prices despite insufficient demand,
and rebounding oil prices will add to their fuel costs.
Economic slowdown abroad poses an even greater risk to
revenue, with foreigners reluctant to buy tickets on U.S.
airlines to visit the United States as the dollar rises in value
against other currencies.
American expects pretax margin of about 12-14 percent for
the third quarter, excluding special items, compared with 15.4
percent in the second quarter.
The company expects revenue to get a boost from the
Olympics, which start next month.
American's shares were up 2.7 percent at $35.88 in late
morning trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen
more than 17 percent this year.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)