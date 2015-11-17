BRIEF-Roka Bioscience says entered into 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Foodchek Systems Inc
* Roka Bioscience Inc says entered into an 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with foodchek systems inc
Nov 17 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday said it will change its loyalty program in the second half of next year so customers earn frequent-flier miles based on the fares they pay rather than the distance they fly.
The move, long anticipated by investors, makes it harder for travelers to attain elite status and benefits on American by booking flights on the cheap that log thousands of miles. It follows similar changes to the loyalty programs of Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Whitebox Advisors Llc reports 11.4 percent passive stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc as of April 28 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: