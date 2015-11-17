Nov 17 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday said it will change its loyalty program in the second half of next year so customers earn frequent-flier miles based on the fares they pay rather than the distance they fly.

The move, long anticipated by investors, makes it harder for travelers to attain elite status and benefits on American by booking flights on the cheap that log thousands of miles. It follows similar changes to the loyalty programs of Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)