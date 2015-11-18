(Corrects paragraph 2 to reflect that American's new loyalty
program undermines how some travelers earn free flights, not how
they earn elite status; adds clarifications in paragraph 3)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Nov 17 American Airlines Group Inc on
Tuesday said it will change its loyalty program in the second
half of next year so customers earn frequent-flier miles based
on the fares they pay rather than the distance they fly.
The move, long anticipated by investors, makes it harder for
travelers to rack up free flights on American by booking cheap
tickets that let them log thousands of miles. It follows similar
changes to the loyalty programs of Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc.
The change does not make it more difficult or raise mileage
thresholds for earning elite status on American; it lets
travelers who buy premium fares attain the status faster.
American had held off on the switch while integrating the
loyalty program and reservations platform of subsidiary US
Airways so customers and employees were not overwhelmed by
change. The two companies merged in 2013 to form the world's
largest airline.
Frequent fliers will earn five award miles for every dollar
spent on tickets, with elite members earning higher amounts.
American also said it was lowering the number of miles
travelers needed for free flights to destinations in Latin
America. Miles needed on some flights to Asia and Europe "will
increase due to changes in market pricing and demand," it said
in a news release.
"It will be accretive to (American's) bottom line as it's a
more efficient program and (it's) harder to game the system,"
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said.
Shares fell more than 1 percent, although Hackel attributed
this to jitters about demand for travel to France in light of
attacks Friday in Paris that killed 129 people.
"This isn't doomsday," said travel writer Brian Kelly in a
post on his website, ThePointsGuy.com. "There will be winners
(people who spend more and fly on expensive tickets) and losers
(economy-class international flyers)."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Jonathan Oatis)