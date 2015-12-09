Dec 9 American Airlines Group Inc on
Wednesday said it will add a new type of economy-class seating
to international flights starting in late 2016, aimed at
travelers willing to pay for amenities such as wider seats
without the full cost of flying business class.
American said in a statement that it will create a "Premium
Economy" service that will include noise-reducing headphones,
better meal service and a bigger seat - but one that does not
lie flat as seats in international business class do.
The world's largest airline said it will continue to offer
smaller economy seats as well as economy seats with extra leg
room on the same flights.
It marks the latest effort by U.S. carriers to capture more
dollars from travelers who want extra amenities but not a full
cabin upgrade.
"We're trying to further and further segment the customers
to make sure we can offer them the experience that they want,"
Andrew Nocella, American's chief marketing officer, said in an
interview, adding that the new seats are similar to those in its
U.S. domestic first class.
Many airlines including American have in the past squeezed
basic economy seats closer together to help make room for
higher-earning premium seats that have extra leg room.
Airlines also say they have stripped fares of ancillary
services to make flying cheaper, translating into new fees for
travelers lacking elite status who desire those services, such
as a checked bag, reservation change or early boarding.
The move also helps bring American's premium economy service
in line with partners British Airways and Japan
Airlines, Nocella said.
The new seating will be on American's Boeing Co 787-9
planes entering service in 2016 and its Airbus Group SE
A350 aircraft joining its fleet in 2017. American said it will
retrofit other widebody planes in its fleet with the seats, with
the exception of its Boeing 767 aircraft, which are scheduled to
retire.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)